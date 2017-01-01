Hacker News Top Stories

Add top Hacker News stories to your Cosmic JS Bucket. Your saved stories are available in an endpoint for easy integration in any application or device.
What is Cosmic App Deployment?
Cosmic JS makes it easy to deploy your websites and applications to the web.
You can deploy an app from any git repository to the Cosmic App Server from any Bucket. If your Bucket is on a free plan, you will have 14 days to upgrade your Bucket to any paid plan. If you do not upgrade to a paid plan, your app will be removed.
What languages do you support?
Your website or app can be built in any web programming language including Node.js, PHP, Ruby, static HTML and more.
Cosmic JS uses Dokku (Docker + Heroku-like deployment) to deploy your app from any GitHub, BitBucket or any other public repo to its own subdomain. Deployment will be successful as long as your application follows the Heroku deployment guidelines. If you have connected your GitHub account to Cosmic JS, you will be able to deploy your private GitHub repos as well.
Overage Policy
Overage rate: $8 per additional 10,000 API requests per month.
If you go over your plan's API request limit for the month, Cosmic JS support will reach out to inform you. Your service will never be interrupted without outreach from Cosmic JS. At the point of contact you will have the choice to either pay overages or upgrade your Bucket to the next higher plan.